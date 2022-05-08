Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.91 Million Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Hess Midstream worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.

HESM opened at $31.14 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.549 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.