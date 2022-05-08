Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.81% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JSMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $70.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

