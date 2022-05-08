Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,247 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ambarella worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.24. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.35 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

