Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,029 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kornit Digital worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 564,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,850,000 after acquiring an additional 71,550 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 478,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,966,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.49. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 194.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

