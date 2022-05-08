Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.05 million, a PE ratio of -24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -96.70%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

