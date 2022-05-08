Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 261,754 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,754 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.88 and a beta of 1.20. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.