Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,190 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $645,000.

Shares of JQUA opened at $39.60 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85.

