Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

