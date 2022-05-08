VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

RTH opened at $165.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.44 and its 200-day moving average is $184.69. VanEck Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $164.24 and a twelve month high of $199.65.

