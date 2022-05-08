Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $405.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $395.01 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.92.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

