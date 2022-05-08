MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $392,765 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTSI opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

