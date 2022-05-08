Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,566 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $34.94 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,494.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

