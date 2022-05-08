Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.06. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 4,132 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.94% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

