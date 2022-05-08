Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $253.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.