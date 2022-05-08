Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

WSO stock opened at $256.68 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.50 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.