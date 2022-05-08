Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Semtech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Semtech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Semtech by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,692. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

