Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $165.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.79 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.66.

