Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,881 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

