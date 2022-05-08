Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,012 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vontier by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 247,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 191,367 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Vontier by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 666,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $26.99 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Vontier Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.