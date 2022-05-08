Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,023 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85.

