Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.08 Million Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 631,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,681 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.05) to €3.00 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.26) target price on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.