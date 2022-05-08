Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 13,818 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $52.90 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.64 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.72.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

