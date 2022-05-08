Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 82,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 82,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.