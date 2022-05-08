Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 399,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after buying an additional 141,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.93.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Rapid7 Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.