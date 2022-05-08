Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Snap-on stock opened at $218.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

