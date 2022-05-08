Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $50.33 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

