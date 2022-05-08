Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,627,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,545,000 after purchasing an additional 295,493 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

