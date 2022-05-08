Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $207,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $249,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.77 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,640 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

