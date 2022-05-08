Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $42,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,354.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,595.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

