Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,751 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of HOMB opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

