Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FARO shares. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of FARO opened at $35.23 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $83.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

