115,059 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,059 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Antero Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Antero Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 87.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,442,000 after acquiring an additional 612,093 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.