Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,028 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Rackspace Technology worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 723,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 262,366 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

