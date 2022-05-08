Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,013 shares of company stock worth $14,495,889. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

