Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,153,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,113,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,036,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,511,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

WTS stock opened at $133.11 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.20 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.46.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

