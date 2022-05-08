Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,754 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in N-able were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get N-able alerts:

Shares of NABL opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.