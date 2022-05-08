Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 922,610 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922,610 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after acquiring an additional 193,753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 448.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $24.64 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.