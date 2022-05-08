Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 95.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 104.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.