Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,550 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $68.38 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

