Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,790,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.56. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.