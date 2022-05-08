Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $52,225,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 51.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5,416.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 357,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock worth $126,841,509. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $115.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

