Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $123.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

