Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

