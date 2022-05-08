Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $226.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

