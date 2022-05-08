Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 201.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

