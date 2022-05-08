Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 168.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Autoliv by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of ALV opened at $72.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

