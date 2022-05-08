Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

