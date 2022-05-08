Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Summit Insights

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $159.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.97. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

