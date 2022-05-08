Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Summit Insights

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $159.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.97. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Synaptics (Get Rating)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
