Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $121.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $109.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boot Barn by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

