Mizuho Downgrades Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Neutral

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404,234 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Black Hills by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,160,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after acquiring an additional 999,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,105,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

